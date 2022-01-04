Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R), who has been rolling out cabinet pick in the days leading up to taking office this month, on Tuesday announced his choice of Craig Crenshaw for secretary of veterans and defense affairs.

Crenshaw, president of government contractor Claxton Logistics Services, served in the Marine Corps, retiring as a major general, according to Youngkin’s transition team. His service included stints as commanding general and director of logistics plans and policy for the Marine Corps and vice director for logistics at the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Youngkin, who takes office Jan. 15, also named Daniel Gade commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.

An Army veteran who lost a leg in combat in Iraq, Gade waged a failed bid to unseat Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) in 2020. He taught at U.S. Military Academy for six years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, going on to co-found The Independence Project, which benefits veterans and their families.

“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives," Youngkin said in a written statement. "They are dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources, getting them the proper care, and reducing barriers on their capital and employment opportunities.”