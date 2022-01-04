Youngkin, who takes office Jan. 15, also named Daniel Gade commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services.
An Army veteran who lost a leg in combat in Iraq, Gade waged a failed bid to unseat Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) in 2020. He taught at U.S. Military Academy for six years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, going on to co-found The Independence Project, which benefits veterans and their families.
“Craig and Dan share my vision for making Virginia the best place for our military heroes to pursue the next chapter of their lives," Youngkin said in a written statement. "They are dedicated to caring for our veterans, championing their concerns, connecting them with resources, getting them the proper care, and reducing barriers on their capital and employment opportunities.”