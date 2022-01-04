Lohr, raised on a family farm in the Shenandoah Valley, served four years in the House of Delegates until then-Gov. Robert F. McDonnell (R) made him commissioner of the state’s Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services in 2010. Lohr served as chief of the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Natural Resources Conservation Service under President Donald Trump.
Youngkin also named two top officials who will work under those secretaries: Daniel Gade as commissioner of the Department of Veterans Services, and Joseph Guthrie as commissioner of the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.
An Army veteran who lost a leg in combat in Iraq, Gade waged a failed bid to unseat Sen. Mark R. Warner (D) in 2020. He taught at the U.S. Military Academy for six years before retiring as a lieutenant colonel, going on to co-found the Independence Project, which benefits veterans and their families.
Guthrie, who owns and has operated a beef cattle and hay farm in Pulaski County, is a senior instructor at Virginia Tech, his alma mater, where he has taught courses in business management, finance, communications and leadership in the agricultural technology program since 2007. He has a master’s degree in agricultural economics and international trade from Massey University in New Zealand, where he studied as a Fulbright scholar.