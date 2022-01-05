Voting on the proposal began last fall, and the victims had until Dec. 28 to turn in their ballots. In a statement, the Boy Scouts of America said a preliminary voting report showed approximately 73 percent of survivors voted in favor of the plan.
The proposal required 75 percent to proceed to a confirmation hearing in February.
“We are encouraged by these preliminary results and are actively engaging key parties in our case with the hope of reaching additional agreements, which could potentially garner further support for the Plan before confirmation,” the Boy Scouts’ statement read.
In August, a U.S. bankruptcy judge approved an $850 million settlement proposed by the Boy Scouts to resolve claims from more than 84,000 alleged victims.
The Boy Scouts’ proposal plan consists of settlements with three insurance companies, Hartford, Century, and Zurich, which were contributing approximately $1.75 billion to a global settlement fund, and the BSA’s local councils, which were contributing approximately $640 million, for a total global settlement fund of approximately $2.4 billion.
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints proposed to pay another $250 million, but those funds would have been earmarked for survivors with claims against the LDS church. The United Methodists agreed to join in December, creating a proposed settlement that could exceed $2.7 billion.
Lawyers for the victims have criticized the proposal for the amount each victim would receive, saying the average payout would fall below those handed out in cases involving Roman Catholic Dioceses and the recently approved settlement involving USA Gymnastics. BSA survivors would have received an average of $31,000, compared to an average of over $700,000 for the USA Gymnastics survivors, according to victims’ attorneys.
Jason Amala, a sexual abuse attorney with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala, which represents more than 1,000 men who allege they were sexually abused as children by Boy Scout leaders and volunteers, said in a statement: “The only beneficiaries of the plan were the [Boy Scouts], the insurance companies that engineered cheap settlements, the local councils that escaped their share of liability with a settlement that allowed them to retain hundreds of millions of dollars in valuable assets, and the charter organizations, many of which would have escaped without paying so much as a dollar in exchange for a complete release of their liability.”