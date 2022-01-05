Jason Amala, a sexual abuse attorney with Pfau Cochran Vertetis Amala, which represents more than 1,000 men who allege they were sexually abused as children by Boy Scout leaders and volunteers, said in a statement: “The only beneficiaries of the plan were the [Boy Scouts], the insurance companies that engineered cheap settlements, the local councils that escaped their share of liability with a settlement that allowed them to retain hundreds of millions of dollars in valuable assets, and the charter organizations, many of which would have escaped without paying so much as a dollar in exchange for a complete release of their liability.”