Standard Real Estate Investments said it plans to partner with Trammell Crow Company, a developer that specializes in mixed-use projects, and NHT Communities, the development arm of the nonprofit National Housing Trust that focuses on the creation and preservation of affordable housing in the United States.
The sale was approved by the Attorney General’s Office and the handful of remaining Congress Heights tenants, who have been living in temporary housing off-site while issues of mold, pests, structural decay and broken amenities were addressed.
About 35 percent of the new apartments will be three- and four-bedroom units to accommodate larger families, according to a news release from the new development firm, and all will be affordable to renters who earn between 30 and 80 percent of the median income for the District — in the range of $38,700 to $82,300 for a family of four.
Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) said in an interview Wednesday that the resolution of this 2016 case — the first lawsuit his office filed against Sanford Capital — represents a core mission of his agency: to help maintain affordable housing by cracking down on landlords who through neglect try to force out low-income renters and make way for market-rate housing.
“You wonder why D.C. has the highest level of displacement of any city in the United States. … It’s because tactics like this are permitted to occur,” Racine said. “When well-connected and politically connected, well-heeled developers and landlords conspire in a way to essentially cause the eviction of long-standing tenants of the District of Columbia, I think that enforcement isn’t discretionary — it’s necessary.”
The apartment complex, at the corner of Alabama Avenue and 13th Street SE, was the first of Sanford Capital’s properties to garner the attention of the Office of the Attorney General, which went on to sue the Bethesda-based company over deplorable conditions at a number of buildings it owned throughout the District.
In December 2017, CityPartners and Geoffrey Griffis purchased the Congress Heights property from Sanford Capital in a sale that the Attorney General’s Office said violated tenants’ rights and the terms of a court order while doing nothing to remediate the many structural and health issues residents faced. According to court documents, Sanford Capital investors were granted a stake in the CityPartners development plan.
In 2018, Sanford Capital signed an agreement with Racine’s office that required it to sell off all of its remaining seven properties in the District and to refrain from any subsidized housing development until 2025. The following year, a judge ordered the company to pay former tenants across several buildings $1.1 million in back-rent for the time they spent living in unsafe and illegal conditions. Ten Congress Heights residents were granted $214,000 in that settlement.
Beginning in 2006, Sanford Capital built a sprawling network of more than 1,300 apartments across at least 20 apartment buildings in the District over the course of a decade. The company received millions in taxpayer dollars through housing voucher and affordable housing tax credits by renting to the city’s poorest residents — even after the firm was repeatedly sued by Racine’s office over poor housing conditions.
City officials allege that the company allowed its properties to deteriorate as part of a coordinated effort to push tenants out of its buildings — known in the legal world as a constructive eviction — thereby allowing Sanford Capital to sell empty buildings that had been stripped of affordable housing obligations at a premium.
Sanford Capital bought the four brick apartment buildings at 1309, 1331 and 1333 Alabama Ave. SE and 3210 13th St. SE for about $2.8 million and, according to court documents, had plans to develop the properties into market-rate apartments.
Though 46 affordable units were occupied when Sanford Capital bought the Congress Heights Apartments in 2010, the attorney general’s office said, just about 10 tenants remained when Racine’s office sued the property owner in 2016.
Those tenants are guaranteed a spot in the new complex, which Standard Real Estate Investments said in a statement Wednesday is expected to break ground within the year. Retail units are expected to be open by the end of 2024, and residential apartments will be move-in ready in 2025.
The tenants who lived at the Congress Heights complex were largely poor, elderly renters who relied on fixed incomes. They suffered for years in slumlike conditions that included a lack of heat, burst pipes, defective smoke detectors, mold, infestations of rats and roaches, sewage leaks and safety concerns thanks to unsecured, abandoned units that lawyers said were frequently used as drug dens by people who did not live in the building.
One woman told The Washington Post in 2015 that she had not had heat in five years and relied on her oven for warmth. Another resident said it took nearly a week for the landlord to repair her toilet. While they waited, she and her family began using a bucket.
“I am not surprised at what people will do for money and how they’ll allow other individuals to live in the hopes that they’ll move out,” Racine said. “We know that the purpose of the business plan of Sanford Capital and CityPartners was absolutely to cause tenants who lived in an apartment complex for generations to be forced out, to self-evict.”