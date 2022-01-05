In 2018, Sanford Capital signed an agreement with Racine’s office that required it to sell off all of its remaining seven properties in the District and to refrain from any subsidized housing development until 2025. The following year, a judge ordered the company to pay former tenants across several buildings $1.1 million in back-rent for the time they spent living in unsafe and illegal conditions. Ten Congress Heights residents were granted $214,000 in that settlement.