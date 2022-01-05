The winter snowstorm has created a nightmare for commuters and travelers this week.
Some schools are still closed or have delayed openings, and the federal government is opening three hours late. About 183,000 customers are without power in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.
Thousands of flights are delayed at area airports, and commuters face delays on trains and buses. Metrobus is running on a limited schedule due to the weather, and VRE — Virginia’s commuter train — has canceled its service for the day because of downed trees and freezing rain overnight. MARC trains are also running on a reduced schedule, officials said.
No major crashes were reported on the main commuter roads early Wednesday, but officials said many secondary streets in the region remain unplowed.
In Maryland, state highway officials said on Twitter that “icy conditions [remain] on surfaces that refroze last night.” They advised drivers to “delay travels this morning if possible!”
Downed trees closed both sides of the Clara Barton Parkway in the Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Drivers should avoid the area, and authorities said the roadway will likely be closed until the afternoon.
In Virginia, Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area reopened Tuesday evening after a 48-mile backup left motorists stranded overnight without food and water after several crashes caused officials to shut down the highway.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials also warned motorists on Twitter of icy roads and advised people to “stay off the roads this AM if you can. … Remember, there’s no strategy to driving on ice!”
In the District, officials said they are still working to clear streets in neighborhoods and have about 140 plows out doing the work.