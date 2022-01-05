Officials warn that some roads, including those in the Fredericksburg area of Virginia where Interstate 95 was shut down overnight Monday, may still be closed at times because of icy conditions. Drivers are advised to stay off the roads, if possible, in the early morning.
The snowstorm has created a nightmare for commuters and travelers this week.
Some schools are still closed or have delayed openings, and the federal government is opening three hours late. About 193,000 electricity customers are without power in D.C., Maryland and Virginia, according to PowerOutage.
Thousands of flights are delayed at area airports, and commuters face delays on trains and buses. Metrobus is running on a limited schedule because of the weather, and VRE — Virginia’s commuter train service — has canceled its trips for the day because of downed trees and freezing rain overnight. MARC trains are running on a reduced schedule, officials said.
No major crashes were reported on the main commuter roads early Wednesday, but officials said many secondary streets in the region remain unplowed.
In Maryland, state highway officials said on Twitter that “icy conditions [remain] on surfaces that refroze last night.” They advised drivers to “delay travels this morning if possible!”
Downed trees closed both sides of the Clara Barton Parkway in the Glen Echo area of Montgomery County. Drivers should avoid the area, and authorities said the road is likely to be closed until the afternoon.
In Virginia, Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area reopened Tuesday evening after a 48-mile backup left motorists stranded overnight without food and water after several crashes shut down the highway.
Virginia Department of Transportation officials also warned motorists of icy roads and advised people to “stay off the roads this AM if you can. … Remember, there’s no strategy to driving on ice!”
In the District, officials said they are clearing streets in neighborhoods and have about 140 plows out doing the work.
Forecasters for The Washington Post’s Capital Weather Gang said there could be some melting of snow by the afternoon, as high temperatures are expected to reach the mid-40s. But forecasters are predicting more snow Thursday night from a system that is coming in from the southwest. Accumulation is expected to be just a few inches, with the snowfall ending early Friday.