“I’m a first-generation Iranian American, and so I was raised with a really keen awareness of how fragile women’s rights are around the world and how valuable they are and how quickly they can be lost,” she said. “And so I was also raised with knowing it was my job to never take that for granted and to always fight for them. … This is just a huge opportunity to move from that advocacy piece into actually governing around the values and the principles that I really believe in.”