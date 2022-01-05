“I know he’s new to Virginia government and all but @GlennYoungkin does understand cabinet secretaries require General Assembly approval --- right?” state Sen. Scott A. Surovell (D-Fairfax) tweeted.
Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) called Wheeler “an anti-environment ideologue." Sierra Club Virginia decried the move as “one of the most dangerous appointments in our state’s history.”
Youngkin’s spokesman declined to comment on the criticism, pointing only to the news release announcing the nomination, which praised Wheeler as an Eagle Scout with a law degree and MBA who has dedicated his career to “advancing sound environmental policies.”
“Together, we will address Virginia’s ongoing environmental, energy, and natural resources challenges, including protecting the Chesapeake Bay, fully funding our best management practices, solving longstanding stormwater management issues, and establishing a Coastal Virginia Resiliency Authority," Youngkin said in the release.
Wheeler’s rocky reception could portend a difficult confirmation process — a rarity in Richmond, where the governor’s cabinet appointees are seldom rejected. That hasn’t happened since 2006, when Republicans in the House of Delegates rejected former AFL-CIO chief Daniel G. LeBlanc as secretary of the commonwealth under then-governor Tim Kaine.
Youngkin, who takes office Jan. 15, named Wheeler along with Michael Rolband for director of environmental quality. He said both men "share my vision in finding new ways to innovate and use our natural resources to provide Virginia with a stable, dependable, and growing power supply that will meet Virginia’s power demands without passing the costs on to the consumer.”
Later Wednesday, Youngkin announced Margaret “Lyn” McDermid, who previously served as the Federal Reserve’s chief information officer and director information technology, as his secretary of administration.