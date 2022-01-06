One Eight Distilling’s Seventh Anniversary: One Eight Distilling marks its seventh anniversary in Ivy City with the release of two new bottled-in-bond whiskies. Bottled in Bond is a legal designation that guarantees the whiskey is the product of one distilling season at one distillery, aged for a minimum of four years in a government bonded warehouse and bottled at 100 proof. One Eight first released a bottled-in-bond bourbon two years ago to celebrate five years in business, and it turned out to be one of our favorite releases of theirs. This year, both a bourbon and rye whiskey are available for $69.99. Drop into the tasting room on Saturday afternoon for a flight of whiskey, a cocktail using “District Made” spirits, or just to grab a bottle to take home. 1 to 7 p.m. Free admission; drink prices vary.