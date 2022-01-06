Julia Chon at the Phillips Collection: While reflecting on the Phillips Collection’s centennial, D.C.-based muralist and artist Julia Chon (known as Kimchi Juice) thought about the often-overlooked contributions from Asian American artists. This was the impetus for her logo redesign, which highlights Asian and Asian American artists included in the Phillips: Isamu Noguchi, Jennifer Wen Ma, Ching Ho Cheng, Nikki S. Lee and Alfonso Ossorio. Chon is joined by Andrea Kim Neighbors, the manager of education initiatives at the Smithsonian Asian Pacific American Center, to discuss the reimagined logo. 6 to 6:45 p.m. Free.
Friday, Jan. 7
Virtual cocktail classes: In 2020, when bars and distillery tasting rooms were closed by the pandemic, bartenders took their skills to Zoom. Classes covering the stories behind Manhattan variations or the secrets of taking beautiful cocktail photos in a basement apartment helped pay the bills when there were no customers, but they also served as a date night for homebound couples, or a chance for viewers to interact with new people, the way they might at a bar on a Friday night. Now, with coronavirus cases rising, virtual cocktail nights are looking more appealing again — and two favorites return Friday.
Seco Cocktails, founded by Carlie Steiner of the now-shuttered Himitsu and Dos Mamis, dives into the topic of “wellness drinks” — alcohol-free and low-ABV cocktails made with kombucha, vinegars and other natural ingredients — looking at ways to adapt different flavor profiles to taste. Recipes and required ingredients are provided in advance. 7 p.m. $30.
Catoctin Creek Distilling founder Scott Harris kicks off a six-week course on the history of cocktails that ranges from the 19th century to modern day. Since the Purcellville distillery is known for its rye whiskey, it makes sense that the first topic is the Old Fashioned. Each week, Harris sends a shopping list with required ingredients; last year’s courses involved whipping up syrups and juices before class began. Then everyone settles in front of their laptops to shake, stir and taste their drinks, with plenty of socializing on the side. 7 p.m. $15 per session.
The Khan at Union Stage: The Khan already stood out among the mélange of talented young rappers from the District with his booming, Dead Kennedys-riffing 2018 anthem “Washingtonians Uber Alles.” He’s only been leveling up from there with the help of an impressive list of collaborators including DMV compatriots Wifigawd and NappyNappa. His latest, “Crows,” dropped in June 2021 and builds on his catalogue of tunes that demand to be heard loud and live with gooey, singsong rhymes accompanied by breakneck dance beats from the budding young D.C. producer, Amal. 8 p.m. $45-$120.
DC Improv Showcase: D.C.'s biggest comedy club eschews the usual weekend-long headliner, instead featuring a collection of some of the best stand-up comedians from the DMV and around the country on its main stage. The 90-minute showcase features Eagle Witt, Ty Davis, Naomi Karavani and Rob Gordon and Mike Brown taking turns on the mic. Friday at 7:30 p.m. & 9:45 p.m.; Saturday at 7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. $20-25.
Jamie Raskin at Politics & Prose Live: In his new memoir, “Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) describes the 45 days at the beginning of 2021 that altered his life: His son’s death by suicide, the Jan. 6 insurrection and the impeachment effort against former president Donald Trump. He discusses his book during a virtual event, as Politics and Prose has suspended all in-person events due to coronavirus. 8 p.m. Free-$35.99.
Saturday, Jan. 8
Sin Miedo at the Kennedy Center’s Millennium Stage: The Kennedy Center’s free concert series returns this week after a short holiday break, and the good news is that concerts are live-streamed for those who can’t make it to the arts center’s Grand Foyer, or just feel more comfortable watching from home. Saturday’s showcase is for Sin Miedo, a dynamic salsa band that first made a name for itself more than two decades ago with weekly performances at Adams Morgan’s Rumba Cafe, fueled by French pianist Didier Prossaird. This show features the group performing music from its 2020 album “Revelation.” A limited number of seats can be reserved through the Kennedy Center’s website, though most tickets are available for walk-ups. Sin Miedo isn’t the only free music this weekend: Black Assets performs on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Osekre and the Lucky Bastards take the stage on Friday evening. 6 p.m. Free.
One Eight Distilling’s Seventh Anniversary: One Eight Distilling marks its seventh anniversary in Ivy City with the release of two new bottled-in-bond whiskies. Bottled in Bond is a legal designation that guarantees the whiskey is the product of one distilling season at one distillery, aged for a minimum of four years in a government bonded warehouse and bottled at 100 proof. One Eight first released a bottled-in-bond bourbon two years ago to celebrate five years in business, and it turned out to be one of our favorite releases of theirs. This year, both a bourbon and rye whiskey are available for $69.99. Drop into the tasting room on Saturday afternoon for a flight of whiskey, a cocktail using “District Made” spirits, or just to grab a bottle to take home. 1 to 7 p.m. Free admission; drink prices vary.
The Best Night Ever: One Direction vs. Jonas Brothers at Union Stage: Nick vs. Harry. “Burnin’ Up” vs. “One Thing.” New Jersey vs. a Simon Cowell TV show. The latest pop-focused dance party at Union Stage features two of the 21st Century’s top boy bands in a dance floor showdown. (Don’t expect Joe Jonas to show up, though he did crash a 1D vs. Jonas Brothers SoulCycle class last year.) 9 p.m. $18-$30.
Sunday, Jan. 9
Last chance: David Driskell and Sanford Biggers at the Phillips Collection: This weekend is the final chance to see two engaging exhibitions at the Phillips Collection. “Icons of Nature and History” is a survey of the works of artist and historian David Driskell. “Engaging a wide range of genres — still lives, portraits, abstraction, landscape — Driskell seems to appear in the show with his academic background on full display,” The Post’s Kelsey Ables wrote in her review. Pair it with a visit to “Intersections: Sanford Biggers,” for which the mixed-media artist created a floor piece made with sand — “essentially a sand quilt,” says the Phillips — a three-dimensional quilt and a marble sculpture, inspired by items in the museum’s collection, including the famous Gee’s Bend quilts. Timed admission tickets are required. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday. $10-$16; Admission at the top of each hour is pay-what-you-wish.
Fortune Feimster at Capital One Hall: Fortune Feimster’s confessional brand of comedy is designed, first and foremost, to elicit belly laughs. It wasn’t until the stand-up released “Sweet & Salty,” her hour-long Netflix special, in January 2020 that Feimster realized she had a knack for tugging at heartstrings as well. Packed with anecdotes about her North Carolina upbringing, as a gay, self-described “fat kid” in a deeply religious and body image-conscious environment, the special amplified Feimster’s message of self-discovery and acceptance for a global audience. After a pandemic-induced break from stand-up, Feimster is back on the road with her follow-up act, “2 Sweet 2 Salty,” with stops in the D.C. area at the Lincoln Theatre on Jan. 8 (sold out) and Capital One Hall on Jan. 9. 7 p.m. $30-$68.
Weird Babies at DC9: It’s easy to see why Weird Babies enlisted J. Robbins, a veteran of legendary local punk groups including Jawbox, to produce their last two albums. The D.C. trio emulates the twitchy, paranoid punk jams of Robbins and his contemporaries. Weird Babies’ latest, “Songs from the Plague Year,” fittingly attacks the collective fever dream of the past two years and counting. Put on the song “Latency” and see if you don’t start grooving at your desk in your makeshift home office when the devolution of virtual meetings are targeted with the yelps of “Cats! / Cats in the background! / Cats in the drapes! / Cats by the keyboard, listening.” 8 p.m. $15.
Monday, Jan. 10
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Wednesday, Jan. 12
Vincint at Union Stage: Everything sounds big with Vincint. The Philadelphia born-and-raised pop artist first came to attention in 2018 with a viral cover of Radiohead’s “Creep” on a Fox music competition show that brought the judges, including Sean Combs, to their feet. But by Vincint’s own telling, the now-30-year-old Black singer says he almost didn’t get the chance to perform the alt-rock anthem because producers attempted to keep him in a particular lane. “They wanted me to sing, I think, a Brian McKnight song or Usher song,” Vincint told NPR in June 2021. Vincint’s gumption is what led to self-releasing his debut album “There Will Be Tears,” which features an array of soulful and danceable tracks that lays the groundwork for a promising career ahead. Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. at Union Stage. 740 Water St. SW. $20.