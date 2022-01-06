The 15-year-old, who police did not name because he is a minor, is in custody of the county department of corrections and has been charged as an adult with first and second degree murder, first and second degree attempted murder and other charges. The teenager admitted to the shootings, and his motive is under investigation, police said.
Authorities identified the victims as 44-year-old Taledia Oxley and her 8-year-old son, Asa Oxley. Police did not specify the family relation between the Oxleys and the teenage boy.
Family members of the victims could not be immediately reached for comment.
a news release from the police department, authorities said officers were called to investigate a reported shooting at about 5:50 p.m. Wednesday at a home in the 8500 block of Wendy Street in Clinton, police said. Once there, authorities found Oxley and her young son suffering from gunshot wounds. Both died at the scene.
Police also found the third victim with gunshot wounds that medics determined to be not life-threatening, officials said. Police only identified the man as a “family member of the suspect and victims.”
Police arrested the teenage boy after he was located in the neighborhood, the news release said.
These deaths are the second and third homicides in Prince George’s County so far in 2022, following recent spikes in violent crime amid the pandemic. After years of effort by county officials and a steady decline in homicides, the numbers jumped significantly in 2021 — resulting in more than 130 homicides in Prince George’s, the highest annual total since 2007.