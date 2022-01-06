White, a 25-year-old legislative assistant and correspondent for Rep. Rosa L. DeLauro (D-Conn.), will be speaking to an anticipated crowd of hundreds on Thursday outside the Capitol on the anniversary of a violent mob’s entry into the building to try to stop Congress from ratifying the 2020 electoral college vote. Less than three miles away, a smaller crowd is planning to gather outside the D.C. jail to support people who were charged in the insurrection and are being held there — people the demonstrators call “political prisoners.”