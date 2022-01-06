On the afternoon of Sept. 28, the owner, Valerie Mann, said she hired her best friend’s nephew to get the house ready for market, making repairs and painting. Mann said she also mentioned the basement tenant, telling her new handyman that Brooks had been “dragging his feet.”
Accounts differ on exactly what happened next, but Brooks and the 57-year-old handyman, Clifton A. Browne, became involved in a violent altercation. Police said it ended with Brooks — a Vietnam War veteran, carpenter and photo buff since he was 4 — lying comatose in the intensive care unit at George Washington University Hospital, with fractured ribs and head injuries.
Brooks died 10 days later, and authorities ruled his death a homicide by blunt force trauma. He became the oldest slaying victim in D.C. last year.
In December, police charged Browne with second-degree murder. Browne told police he went into “self defense mode” during a physical fight with Brooks, according to a police affidavit filed in D.C. Superior Court. His defense attorney did not respond to requests for comment.
As the criminal case begins to wend its way through court, the grief of Brooks’s family is compounded by the disputed events of the altercation and misleading accounts from Mann, a fixture in nonprofit circles in the District known for her work on HIV/AIDS issues in Ghana. Mann neglected initially to tell police she had witnessed parts of the altercation and gave a statement that deflected blame to the victim, according to a police affidavit.
The Brooks estate has filed a wrongful death lawsuit naming Mann and Browne. It alleges Browne was “acting as an agent for and at the direction” of Mann. The defendants in the suit have not responded in court and do not have attorneys listed. A hearing is set for March in D.C. Superior Court.
Immediately after the incident, Mann told police she and Browne had found Brooks badly injured, incoherent but conscious, and that it appeared he had fallen. She also told police Brooks previously had appeared disoriented and told her he had been in a car accident.
Two days later, she told police a far different story, saying she had seen the handyman kick in Brooks’s door and race inside after him after the tenant hit him with a stick; Browne told police he had used a key to enter. She told police she had pulled Browne off Brooks.
During interviews with The Washington Post, Mann said she initially misled police because she was scared and confused, but also to protect her friend’s nephew, who was worried about being arrested, and to protect Brooks, who she thought may have been the instigator. She said she first believed the fight had been between mutual combatants, that Brooks hadn’t been seriously hurt.
“I made an error, I really did,” Mann said. “I tried to correct it as soon as I could. It was all a blur. So much was going on so quickly. What happened to Luther Brooks was one of the most cruel, sad and violent things I have seen in my life.”
She added, “I regret lying about it.”
Brooks’s 49-year-old son, Diallo Brooks, said Mann also misled his family after Brooks was injured. They said Brooks, who had fallen on some hard times, had rebounded and reconnected with his children and grandchild before his death.
“Even with everything he had been through in his life, he was in a much more peaceful place,” said Diallo, a senior vice president at the Schott Foundation for Public Education. “I just want him to be seen in that light, and not as somebody who was victimized because he didn’t want to be forced out of his home.”
A Vietnam War veteran
Brooks grew up in Cleveland, the youngest of four children, carrying a Brownie Box camera in his bag since the age of 4, and so enamored with the craft his mother once told him, “Stop taking so many pictures,” according to his obituary published on legacy.com.
He majored in music at Kentucky State University and later joined the Air Force and deployed to Vietnam, where he installed cameras on planes that dropped bombs, and processed the images. He appeared in a military documentary.
After the war, he moved to the District, where a cousin lived. He had four children with two wives. He took a job working in photo labs at the old Walter Reed Army Medical Center in Northwest Washington.
Later, Brooks fell on difficult times, and unbeknown to his family, he became homeless, fashioning a makeshift shelter in a storage unit in Maryland. His son Diallo said he hadn’t been aware of his father’s troubles until he sought help moving into the house on Kalmia Road.
Mann said she started renting her basement apartment to Brooks after being contacted by a group that helps homeless veterans, which Brooks’s family does not dispute.
Brooks had a vehicle, drove for ride-hail companies, did carpentry work for people in the neighborhood and installed solar panels, which required him, even at his age, to climb ladders to rooftops of homes. He signed a one-year lease for $950 a month and paid month to month thereafter, Mann said.
Tommy Duren, who lives down the street from Mann’s house, encountered the bespectacled Brooks with his salt-and-pepper beard taking daily strolls. Violent crime is a rarity in the suburban-like enclave near the northern tip of Northwest Washington.
“He would say, ‘Good evening we’re having today,’ ” Duren recalled. “It wouldn’t even be a great evening, but he was always positive. He was a nice person to have in the neighborhood.”
He described Brooks as dignified, the type of person “you’d expect to find in his apartment on a Friday night listening to jazz.”
A violent altercation
Mann picked Browne up at a Metro station around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 and drove him to her home. She walked him through tasks around the house; she said she had briefly met him for the first time the day before.
Mann said shehad just returned from an overseas trip and thought Brooks had already departed. But she also said she told Browne she had a basement tenant who was supposed to move out by the end of that week.
In his statement to police, Browne said Mann told him his presence “would help to move the decedent more quickly,” according to the police arrest affidavit.
The affidavit says he told police that Mann instructed him to put Brooks out because “he was messing her house up.” Later, however, he appeared to contradict himself and said Mann never asked him to help move Brooks out, although he believed that is what she wanted, the affidavit says.
Mann denied telling Browne or implying to him that she wanted him to put Brooks out.
In her fuller account to police, and in details she repeated to The Post, Mann said Browne kicked in the basement door and Brooks then struck him with an approximately four-foot long stick, knocking him backward. She told police that Browne “ran into the apartment” after Brooks.
Mann said she was on stairs above the basement and ran down. She said she saw Browne on top of Brooks punching him. She said she grabbed Browne to pull him off and told Browne to stop hitting Brooks.
Police said Browne told them he unlocked the door and was met by Brooks, who shouted and swung a stick at him. He told police the two fought throughout the apartment.
Browne told police he struck Brooks in the head and body. Police quoted Browne saying his mind went blank and he “went berserk on him.” The affidavit says Browne told police he “threw” Brooks outside, where he hit a wall.
Mann said that after she pulled Browne off, she raced outside to call 911. She said she then saw Brooks sitting on the back steps, unsteady and incoherent. Mann said Brooks toppled over and hit his head on the concrete.
At the scene, an officer asked Mann whether Brooks had been assaulted. “I don’t know, he could’ve been,” she answered, according to an account police said was recorded on the officer’s body camera and is in the affidavit. “He stated he was in a car accident.”
The three-bedroom, three bath, 3,080 square-foot home built in 1933 had been listed for $1.2 million. Closing on the property had been scheduled for Dec. 8, but the Brooks estate had asked a judge to block its sale while the proceeds. Mann, who has owned and lived in the house for the past 25 years, took it off the market.