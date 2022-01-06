Communication has never been a strong suit for Northam, who hands the office over to Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R) on Jan. 15. His muddled remarks about a late-term abortion bill in early 2019 gave Republicans an opening to accuse him of advocating infanticide — a charge he called “disgusting.” It precipitated a second crisis involving a racist photo on his 1984 medical school yearbook page. His conflicting accounts about whether he was in the photo — which showed one person in blackface and another under a Ku Klux Klan hood — only intensified calls for his resignation.