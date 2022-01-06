This time, the wildfire-like spread of the omicron variant threatens again to keep many volunteers at home. But the region’s food assistance network is maneuvering to stay open.
“The experiences over the last two years have kept us nimble,” said Radha Muthiah, the Capital Area Food Bank’s president and chief executive. “About two weeks ago, we started preparing for what possible impact there would be if a surge came. The surge is clearly now here.”
Volunteers are the key to keeping that pipeline open between nonprofit providers and hungry families. Volunteers stock shelves with produce and other food items for families to select at pantries, and volunteers pack food into boxes and load those boxes into cars at distribution sites. The Capital Area Food Bank has been preparing for a possible shortage that could mirror that of 2020.
“We have anticipated up to a 50 percent reduction in volunteers for the month of January” because of the virus, Muthiah said. “In a typical week with volunteers, we can make about 7,200 boxes per week. What we are anticipating means being able to build 4,200 boxes, so you can see the reduction.”
Those numbers have since been borne out. As of Wednesday night, the food bank reported having less than half the volunteers it would have in a normal month. Of the volunteers who signed up, only half have turned up for their shifts. This week’s snowstorm is likely to have contributed to the drop-off in volunteer numbers, but the food bank’s leaders think the pandemic’s latest stage also is a major factor.
The potential delay in access to food emerges while hunger remains a critical issue for many in the region. Data collected by the U.S. Census Pulse Survey for the first week of December showed that in D.C., 16 percent of the respondents had concerns about hunger. In Maryland and Virginia, respectively, 7 percent and 8 percent of respondents reported similar problems.
To offset the predicted volunteer reduction, the food bank is buying more pre-boxed food rather than unboxed produce or shelf items. Boxed food, however, costs more. According to Muthiah, a truck of produce costs $8,000 to $9,000, whereas a truck of pre-boxed food can cost $1,300 to $1,900.
Besides loading up on boxed food, the food bank also is constantly in contact with the local pantries it provides with food to check their status. “We have more than 300 active partners,” she said. “We will be reaching out to assess who is able to stay open, who is reducing hours.”
If certain providers are forced to close because of volunteer shortages, the food bank will see whether other pantries nearby can take on that capacity so that the flow of food is not interrupted.
In areas where no other pantries can pick up the capacity for those forced to close because of the virus, the food bank can do direct distribution in affected areas, Muthiah said. The organization also is exploring options for direct delivery to households.
Food assistance providers farther afield from the D.C. region say the omicron surge has not had much of an impact at this point.
The Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, which provides food to partners in 18 mostly rural counties in Virginia, has not heard of any of its distributors shutting down because of the coronavirus surge, said Michael McKee, the food bank’s chief executive.
“So far it’s been pretty stable,” McKee said. “Some of our partners were closed over the holidays, so we may start to hear more going forward. We also have over 1,000 volunteers registered, so even if we start losing folks because they become ill, we have quite a lot we can call in. And we are very careful about covid protocols with everyone.”
McKee added that many of the more-rural food pantries have remained in low-contact mode since the pandemic hit, meaning clients are not entering the pantry buildings; instead, volunteers are putting packed boxes into car trunks.
“But in a week or so, I could have a very different situation,” he said.
Read more: