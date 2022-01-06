The motel lost power Monday morning after a large-scale winter storm dumped up to 12 inches on parts of the D.C. region and left them and thousands of people and businesses — especially in parts of Virginia — without power and residents in the District waiting days for snowplows and trucks to clear their streets. The storm hit parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. and caused traffic crashes along a busy strip of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area that forced the overnight shutdown of the highway, leaving motorists stranded more than 20 hours in their vehicles — many without food and water.