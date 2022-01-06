The motel lost power Monday morning after a large-scale winter storm dumped up to 12 inches on parts of the D.C. region and left them and thousands of people and businesses — especially in parts of Virginia — without power and residents in the District waiting days for snowplows and trucks to clear their streets. The storm hit parts of the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern U.S. and caused traffic crashes along a busy strip of Interstate 95 in the Fredericksburg area that forced the overnight shutdown of the highway, leaving motorists stranded more than 20 hours in their vehicles — many without food and water.
“It’s getting to be a direr situation,” Hogan said midmorning on Thursday at her motel where many residents live long-term. “It’s been so long without heat and electricity. We’re cold and we’ve lost our food.” She said a Dominion Energy power truck had just arrived at the motel Thursday afternoon, and she hoped power would be restored soon.
With another snowstorm coming Thursday night into Friday, Hogan said she’s worried.
“We’re still dealing with the storm from earlier in the week,” she said. “I’m scared it could be even longer for us getting our power back.” In a video Hogan made Thursday morning and posted on social media, she showed herself in her one-bedroom apartment at the motel with her breath puffing in the cold air. She said on the video, “it’s 30 degrees in my living room … Dominion, please, come turn on our power.”
The heavy, wet snow created a nightmare for some power companies, leaving tens of thousands without power in the Mid-Atlantic area.
Jenn Myers, who lives just outside of Charlottesville, said she finally got power Wednesday night after being without it since Monday’s storm. She and her fiance had slept under blankets on their coach with their cat and two dogs to keep warm. They’d buried some of the food from the freezer in the snow to try to keep it cold.
One nice thing, she said had been to neighbors on a email group in the area offering food and hot showers for those without power. Others offered to take a snake that was getting too cold.
“People have really pulled it together these last few days,” Myers said.
Brandon Kendrick, who lives in Oakton, said he and his wife wore fleece-lined pants they’d bought and worn for a trip to Iceland last fall when they’re power went out for 30 hours. When their power came back on late Wednesday, he said, the thermostat in the house read 49 degrees.
At Dominion Energy in Virginia, spokeswoman Peggy Fox said it was “one of the worst winter storms we’ve seen.” After the snowstorm, she said, there was a peak of about 400,000 people and businesses without power in Virginia. Of those, about 146,000 were in Northern Virginia. Crews have been working 24/7, she said, to restore power as fast as possible and about 800 workers from Indiana, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas were also brought in Tuesday to help.
Within 24 hours after the storm, Dominion Energy said it had power back to about 250,000 customers. But that was little comfort to those still without power, especially in the area’s where the storm hit the hardest, including Charlottesville, Spotsylvania and Stafford counties.
Parts of those areas were more rural and heavily wooded and had more outages. The utility company used drones to locate downed lines and poles in more heavily wooded areas and fields where the lines had become buried in snow and ice.
“The snow was so heavy and wet that’s what brought down trees and branches on power lines and poles,” Fox said. Because of the extensive damage, she said crews haven’t been able to get to areas without power as fast. Plus, downed trees on roads, the long shutdown of I-95 and overflow traffic on Route 1 in Virginia hampered trucks ability to get to areas without power as fast, Fox said.
As of midmorning Thursday, roughly 49,000 Dominion Energy customers in Virginia — out of 2.7 million that it serves — were without power. Of those, about 21,000 were in northern Virginia, including about 12,000 customers in Stafford County.
On Thursday, Fox said they expected to have most people’s power restored, but some may not get it back until Friday — and there’s another snowstorm forecast to hit the D.C. area Thursday night into Friday. Dominion officials urged residents to go to the spots to charge devices, especially with another storm coming.
Fox said Dominion Energy is prepared for the next storm. “We know it’s coming,” she said. “We were prepared for the last one, we got but there’s only so much you can do.”
In the District, some neighborhood leaders said they’d gotten complaints from residents about streets being unplowed for several days in some areas, particularly east of the Anacostia River. Other area residents were frustrated that the city’s online snow truck tracker wasn’t accurate, saying at times that streets showed up as being plowed but in reality hadn’t been done.
Marie J. Fritz, who lives just off Pennsylvania Avenue SE in the Penn Branch neighborhood, said her street only got plowed after she repeatedly complained on social media to the city’s Department of Public Works. By the time crews plowed her street late Tuesday night, she said, the snow and ice had mostly melted. Still, other streets near her hadn’t been plowed.
At a news conference Thursday, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser said the city’s public works department “did what we expected in the period we expected” in terms of clearing streets.
D.C. Councilmember Mary Che (Ward 3), who chairs the committee that oversees snow removal, said that based on calls and emails her office received, the city’s Department of Public Works “would get at best a C” on plowing streets after Monday’s storm — a poor mark she believes is warranted because of how long it took to get to some streets, misinformation on the online snow-truck tracker and a lack of enforcement on getting residents and business owners to shovel sidewalks in a timely manner.
In the District’s Ward 7, east of the Anacostia River, Travis R. Swanson — an advisory neighborhood commissioner for the area of Southeast Pennsylvania Heights neighborhoods — said his block was still unplowed Thursday morning, and he’d heard similar concerns from constituents in the Dupont Park area, too.
He said he was surprised how long it took the city to plow streets, including ones that are major thoroughfares, and he worried the delays would make it hard for emergency vehicles to get through for life-threatening situations. With another storm coming Thursday night, he said, he hopes “we don’t see a repeat of what we saw” with streets staying icy and snowy for days.
“It’s now mostly melted,” he said, “But with fresh snow on top of ice people won’t see that in driving and it could be dangerous.”