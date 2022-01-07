Other similar legal actions have been brought against Trump by other Capitol Police officers, who have argued that the former president and his confidants should be held responsible for the violent attacks on officers working on Jan. 6, 2021, and for the physical and emotional trauma they say they suffer. In August, seven Capitol Police officers sued Trump and more than a dozen alleged Jan. 6 participants, saying the defendants are responsible for the officers being “violently assaulted, spat on, tear-gassed, bear-sprayed, subjected to racial slurs and epithets, and put in fear for their lives.” This week, Moore sued Trump and accused him of inflicting “physical and emotional injuries” by inciting the riot.