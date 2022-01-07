Bowser’s decision was first reported by WAMU.
Just two days earlier, Council member Mary M. Cheh (D-Ward 3), who oversees the Department of Public Works, said at a council meeting, “We have an agency that is not well-managed,” faulting the department — which Davis has headed on an interim basis for nearly a year — for failing to prepare for enough employees and contractors to be available in the District to remove snow, when eight inches fell on the city Monday.
The department also fell far behind on leaf removal this fall, leaving piles on many streets well past their scheduled pickup date that in a few cases became tinder for fires that burned cars parked on top of the leaves.
The department has generally been quiet about the problems; spokespeople have declined to answer questions about both snow removal and leaf pickup delays. City administrator Kevin Donahue told council members at a meeting Friday that the department had about 150 workers out sick due to the coronavirus, causing a “ripple effect” that delayed both snow and leaf removal.
In a statement, Cheh said, “Many may not realize it, but the Department of Public Works is a vital agency — not only in terms of meeting the everyday services that the District needs to function, but also in working to meet our ambitious sustainability, health, and public safety goals. The next DPW director should be a visionary in these areas, and it is my hope the executive will undertake a rigorous national talent search to fill this position.”
Michael Brice-Saddler contributed to this report.