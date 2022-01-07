Tammy Seltzer, the director of the DC Jail and Prison Advocacy Project, worked with Faust while he led the DOC. She characterized one of his greatest strengths as his willingness to engage with members of the community, including people who are incarcerated or have spent time in jail. While they had disagreements, including one over hiring a private health-care company, Seltzer said Faust played an active role in making sure that a Medicaid initiative she spearheaded ran smoothly.