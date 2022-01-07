A spokesman for Fairfax County police said investigators provided D.C. police with information that may connect the case to a man Virginia police identified as a suspect in four other deaths, and “who may have been one of the last to see the new D.C. victim alive.” Police declined to elaborate on the evidence that led them to that conclusion.
Police in Virginia have said the suspect, who is in custody, used a shopping cart to wheel victims’ bodies to vacant lots and dump them.
Anthony Robinson, 35, of the District, was charged in November in Harrisonburg, Va., with killing two women: Allene Elizabeth Redmon, 54, of Harrisonburg, and Tonita Lorice Smith, 39, of Charlottesville.
Police in Fairfax County later found the remains of what appear to be a missing D.C. woman, Cheyenne Brown, 29, and a second unidentified person in a trash can near the Moon Inn motel, close to the Huntington Metro. Robinson has not been charged in the two Fairfax County cases and police had said the causes of death for the victims was pending.
Attempts to reach Robinson’s attorney on Friday were not successful. He is being held in a jail in Rockingham County, Va., without bond.
Police have alleged the suspect met some of the women on dating apps, lured them to hotels and then killed them. Fairfax County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference on Dec. 17 that Robinson could be linked at one time to addresses in District, Prince George’s County, Md., and in New York.
Fairfax County police spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said on Friday that Fairfax County police held a Zoom meeting on Monday with 15 police regional agencies to disseminate information about Robinson in an effort to locate any other victims.
Guglielmi said detectives have discovered Robinson had accounts on multiple dating sites and detectives are scouring them for connections he may have had with other women.
They are also trying to reconstruct his movements to determine if Robinson might have been in the vicinity of other unsolved homicides. “We are going to take a look at his general whereabouts as far back as we can go,” Guglielmi said.
Guglielmi said the tip on the D.C. woman came from an anonymous source.
Kristen Metzger, a D.C. police spokeswoman, said detectives “are investigating to determine if the case is linked” to the ones in Fairfax County. She said the body was found the afternoon of Sept. 7 in a shopping cart in the 200 block of F Street NE, about one block from Union Station.
The woman had no fixed address and police said they believed she had been living in a tent outside the station. Efforts to reach her family were not successful.
Rachel Weiner contributed to this report.