Chris Geldart, the D.C. deputy mayor for public safety, said Friday morning that the city’s snow crew was out early Thursday evening clearing the main roads first and then working on the side streets in residential areas.
“The main roads look good,” he said. “It’s mostly just standing water, and now we’re working on residential streets.” He said crews have been working 12-hour shifts since Sunday night from the previous snowstorm.
In Virginia, the Department of Transportation advised drivers to stay home, if possible, because “travel is hazardous.” On Monday, Interstate 95 was shut down in both directions overnight because of multiple crashes in the snowstorm, and drivers were stuck in their vehicles without food and water.
Metrobus is running on a reduced schedule because of the weather. The Metro rail system is running normally, but commuter trains — VRE and MARC — are running limited service.
Power outages remained for some in the region from Monday’s storm. Pepco and Dominion Energy had roughly 400 and 8,500 customers, respectively, without power. Crews were working to restore power and planned to have it back on Friday, officials said.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said the snow moved out of the region fast, but temperatures were forecast to reach only the upper 20s to low 30s.