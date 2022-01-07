In D.C., Chris Geldart, the deputy mayor for public safety, said Friday morning that the city’s snow crew was out early Thursday evening clearing the main roads first and then working on the side streets in residential areas.
“The main roads look good,” he said. “It’s mostly just standing water, and now we’re working on residential streets.” He said crews have been working 12-hour shifts since Sunday night from the previous snowstorm.
In Virginia, the governor declared a state of emergency Wednesday in advance of Friday’s storm. Officials advised people to stay off the roads to avoid a repeat of Monday’s traffic nightmare on Interstate 95 when it was shut down overnight because of multiple crashes in the snowstorm, and drivers were stuck in their vehicles without food and water.
The Virginia Department of Transportation urged drivers to stay home, if possible, because “travel is hazardous.”
Metrobus is running on a reduced schedule because of the weather. The Metro rail system is running normally, but commuter trains — VRE and MARC — are running limited service.
Power outages remained for some in the region from Monday’s storm. Pepco and Dominion Energy had roughly 400 and 8,500 customers, respectively, without power. Crews were working to restore power and planned to have it back on Friday, officials said.
The Post’s Capital Weather Gang said the snow moved out of the region fast, but temperatures were forecast to reach only the upper 20s to low 30s. The storm is part of a larger system that moved up the East Coast in the early morning, dumping mainly between two and four inches in the D.C. region to as much as eight inches in parts of New England.