Both chambers were making provisions for legislators to vote remotely if illness or exposure to the coronavirus forces them to isolate. Masks will be optional in the House as Republicans take control. A bipartisan group from the Senate, which has a narrow Democratic majority, was still working out its rules, but the upper chamber had plans to install a plexiglass panel in front of the dais where Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (R) will preside because she has declined to disclose her vaccination status.