“Virginia and this country are in the midst of the worst COVID surge since the pandemic began almost two years ago,” outgoing Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), who lost a bid for a third term to Miyares, said in a written statement. “Vaccines and boosters have proven to be incredibly effective in keeping cases mild and preventing hospitalizations or death — and are really the only way that we will ever move past this crisis... It’s a shame that there are individuals who do not appear to believe that protecting Americans is important, and instead are fighting to overturn this crucial vaccine policy.”