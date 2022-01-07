Two existing cases — one challenging mandates on health-care workers at facilities that receive funding through Medicare or Medicaid and the other fighting the vaccine-or-testing requirement on private employers — were before the U.S. Supreme Court Friday. The justices were considering emergency petitions to either allow the regulations to go into effect or stop them while legal challenges continue.
At least two dozen other states are already suing over President Biden’s order that teachers in the federally funded Head Start early-childhood education program be vaccinated against the coronavirus.
“While we believe that the vaccine is a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, we strongly believe that the Federal government cannot impose its will and restrict the freedoms of Americans and that Virginia is at its best when her people are allowed to make the best decisions for their families or businesses,” Youngkin and Miyares said in a joint written statement. “After the January 15th inauguration, the Commonwealth of Virginia will quickly move to protect Virginians’ freedoms and challenge President Biden’s unlawful ... vaccine mandates.”
The announcement shows an early determination by the newly elected Republicans to buck the more restrictive coronavirus precautions favored by Democrats. They are making this push at a time when the highly contagious omicron variant is feeding a new spike in cases, with the number of people hospitalized in Virginia with covid-19 hitting an all-time high Friday.
“Virginia and this country are in the midst of the worst COVID surge since the pandemic began almost two years ago,” outgoing Attorney General Mark R. Herring (D), who lost a bid for a third term to Miyares, said in a written statement. “Vaccines and boosters have proven to be incredibly effective in keeping cases mild and preventing hospitalizations or death — and are really the only way that we will ever move past this crisis... It’s a shame that there are individuals who do not appear to believe that protecting Americans is important, and instead are fighting to overturn this crucial vaccine policy.”
The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, bracing for a continued post-holiday surge, urged state Health Commissioner Norman Oliver in a recent letter to ease certain standards so they can better handle the surge. Those include waiving certain license requirements for staff and adding bed capacity, according to the letter, which was obtained by The Washington Post.
Saying emergency rooms are “overwhelmed,” the Virginia College of Emergency Physicians has urged outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D) to declare a state of emergency and open more testing sites. Northam’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Meanwhile, leaders in the House and Senate were rolling out or finalizing safety protocols for the 60-day General Assembly session that begins Wednesday. The House, which met remotely in regular session last year, and the Senate, which decamped to a conference space where they could socially distance, will meet in person in the Capitol this time. Legislators returned to the Capitol for a special session in August, when cases were far lower.
Both chambers were making provisions for legislators to vote remotely if illness or exposure to the coronavirus forces them to isolate. Masks and plastic desktop shields will be optional on the House floor as Republicans take control. A bipartisan group from the Senate, which has a narrow Democratic majority, was still working out its rules. The upper chamber was expected to keep in place the plastic booths built around each senator’s desk. There also were plans to add a plastic panel in front of the dais where Lt. Gov.-elect Winsome Sears (R) will preside because she has declined to disclose her vaccination status.
At the same time, plans were moving forward for large, indoor, mask-optional events celebrating Republicans’ return to power in Richmond, including an inauguration-night celebration with a band.
A Youngkin transition official said they were “monitoring the [virus] data” and would encourage anyone experiencing symptoms of covid-19 not to attend the inauguration or related events.
The inauguration itself, staged by the state, will be outside on the Capitol’s south portico, although there will not be space for social distancing on the bleachers set up for state officials and hundreds of onlookers.
Speaker-designee Todd Gilbert (R-Shenadoah) on Friday released protocols for the 100-member House of Delegates, recommending but not requiring that masks be worn in the Capitol and the adjacent Pocahontas Building, where legislators have their offices and hold committee meetings.
“Medical-grade KN95 masks” will be available to anyone entering either building, he said in a news release.
Delegates who are ill or have been exposed to the virus will be allowed to participate in floor sessions and committee meetings remotely. Members of the public will be allowed to testify at public hearings in person or remotely.
“COVID will likely be with us for some time, but thanks to the powerful new tools we have from projects like Operation Warp Speed, we can do the people’s business effectively and safely,” Gilbert said in a written statement.
Outgoing speaker Eileen Filler-Corn (D-Fairfax), who will become minority leader once the GOP takes control of the chamber next week, called for stricter standards, including mandatory vaccines and boosters for House members and staff. Those who cannot or will not take the vaccine should be required to wear a mask on the House floor and submit to weekly testing, Filler-Corn said.
“Most coffee shops have more stringent COVID protocols than the House of Delegates would under the Republican plan,” she said in a statement.
Gilbert encouraged vaccines and boosters but legislators and visitors to the Capitol will not be required to get them. Employees of the House Clerk’s Office, including House pages, will be “asked to show proof of vaccination.”
Filler-Corn objected to that language because it did not specify any enforcement mechanism. Currently, any clerk’s office employee who does not provide proof of vaccination is required to wear a mask and undergo weekly testing. Pages circulate among all of the delegates as they deliver food and documents around the chamber.
Gilbert does require face masks in one instance: riding the General Assembly shuttle bus. There will be no mandatory temperature checks to enter the Capitol or Pocahontas buildings. But machines will be available in both buildings for people to check themselves for fever — at some risk of expulsion.
“If observed by the Capitol Police, persons whose temperature scan shows a fever will be asked to leave the building and strongly encouraged to get tested for COVID,” according to the rules issued by the House Clerk’s office.
