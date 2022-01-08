We are entering the third year of the pandemic, and many of us are still waiting for a return to normal. We can no longer do that when it comes to schools. Kids have already lost too much in these past few years. Pediatricians have declared the mental health crisis among children a national emergency. Think about what that means. Think about the weight a generation of kids is carrying during its formative years. Masks and vaccines, whether we like it or not, are how we keep schools open.