After their Aug. 19, 2019, sexual encounter, Fabrizio texted A.W., asking for another intimate get-together. She responded, “I’m sorry I’ve given it thought all last night & I don’t think this is right for me. it’s nothing personal. I’m sorry to have wasted your time.” But Fabrizio refused to take no for an answer, according to the affidavit, which quotes from numerous lewd and threatening texts he sent to her, insisting that she have sex with him.