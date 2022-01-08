Two dozen firefighters discovered an adult man in the chimney when they began responding just before 6 a.m., he said. Firefighters dismantled parts of the wall and chimney brick by brick and freed him after 90 minutes, using ladders, lights, shovels and other rescue equipment, photographs and video released by the department show. Bricks and debris were shown piled on the floor around the fireplace and outdoors on a snowy lawn.