Police returned when residents said they still heard noises and voices, tracking the sounds to an area behind a wall over a fireplace, Piringer said.
Two dozen firefighters discovered an adult man in the chimney when they began responding just before 6 a.m., he said. Firefighters dismantled parts of the wall and chimney brick by brick and freed him after 90 minutes, using ladders, lights, shovels and other rescue equipment, photographs and video released by the department show. Bricks and debris were shown piled on the floor around the fireplace and outdoors on a snowy lawn.
“It is believed the person climb[ed] down the chimney and got stuck. The person was not a resident of the house,” Piringer said in a text message. Firefighters freed the trapped man, who was transported to a hospital accompanied by police at about 7:30 a.m., he said.
Information about the man’s identity was not immediately available.