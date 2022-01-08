Much of Southeast Washington has no such luxury. No new supermarkets have opened in wards 7 and 8, the city’s poorest, in more than a decade, even as dozens have cropped up in the District west of the Anacostia River. And so it was that dozens of people stood in a parking lot off Good Hope Road SE on a below-freezing Saturday morning to celebrate the groundbreaking for a store that will end that streak: a Lidl food market in the unfinished Skyland Town Center development.