To start at the very beginning: In Yorkshire, the earliest mention of the surname Nailor (actually, le Nayler) pops up in the 13th century. No surprise, it was the name of a man who made nails. It’s likely that George the immigrant’s father, James, worked in the Yorkshire wool trade. As for George, he left home in 1668 at the age of 12 or 13, destined for St. Clement’s Island on the lower Potomac in Maryland.