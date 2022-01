The fire began in a second-story living room of the Flower Branch Apartments off Piney Branch Avenue, and the sole occupant of the unit leaped from his bedroom window to escape, Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service spokesman Pete Piringer said. About 85 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze, rescuing residents from balconies using ladders and calculating about $375,000 of damage after flames spread through the second and third floors, Piringer said.