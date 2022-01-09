By Allison KleinToday at 10:46 a.m. ESTBy Allison KleinToday at 10:46 a.m. ESTA pedestrian was hit by a driver and killed Saturday evening while walking along a road in Manassas, Prince William police said.It happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sudley Road between Donegan Drive and Sudley Manor Drive, according to police, who have not yet released the name of the victim.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThey said the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene, was hit by a 51-year-old man from Manassas driving a 2006 Toyota highlander.“Speed, alcohol or drug use were not factors in the collision,” police said in a news release.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...