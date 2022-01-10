“We were isolating,” she said, “so we didn’t have any support at all. We furloughed our nanny, so it was my husband and I doing all the care for an active 18-month-old. Putting our daughter to bed one night, I said, ‘I don’t think we can have another right now. ... I don’t think I can do it when I’m so uncertain of what our future’s going to look like.’ ”