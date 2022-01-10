“We know we’re on the right side of these issues, we are on the right side of history,” Filler-Corn said, adding, “I will not let [Republicans] do in Virginia what they have done in states like Georgia,” referring to GOP efforts in that state to roll back voter access laws. Though she will not have enough raw votes to stop Republicans from passing bills, Filler-Corn said she will speak out against what she sees as wrong and marshal support from constituents.