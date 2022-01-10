Trump was not acting in his official capacity as president but as a failed political candidate and private citizen when he openly supported and encouraged those who used violence against election officials and his political opponents, Sellers argued, joined by attorneys for the NAACP. Trump also ignored warnings that violence was a foreseeable result and did nothing to calm the frenzied mob for more than an hour after rioting began in a conspiracy to obstruct by force or threat the certification of the 2020 election results, Sellers also argued in alignment with Swalwell’s three-firm team of Caleb Andonian, KaiserDillon and Coburn & Greenbaum.