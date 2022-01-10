Sellers, joined by attorneys for the NAACP, argued that Trump was not acting in his official capacity as president but as a failed political candidate and private citizen when he openly supported and encouraged those who used violence against election officials and his political opponents. In alignment with lead Swalwell attorney Caleb Andonian, Sellers also argued that Trump ignored warnings that violence was a foreseeable result and did nothing to calm the frenzied mob for more than an hour after rioting began, in a conspiracy to obstruct, by force or threat, the certification of the 2020 election results.