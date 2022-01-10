Neuman said she plans to focus her campaign on her experiences, both personal and professional. She dropped out of high school and moved out of her house when she was 18, working jobs to pay for an apartment. Shortly after moving into the apartment, Neuman was raped at gunpoint. Over the years, she became an advocate for sexual assault survivors and pushed to continue the investigation of her case. Nearly 20 years later, the man who raped her was convicted.