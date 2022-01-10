“It has been a long 22 months for all of us,” Northam said during a news conference. “It has been a roller coaster and we are not built for this kind of uncertainty for this long. It has been hard on everyone.”
The order waives certain regulations to increase bed capacity, allows providers with active licenses and in good standing to practice in Virginia, including through telemedicine, and allows physicians assistants with at least two years’ clinical experience to practice without written agreements. It grants more flexibility to those who can administer vaccine and activates price-gouging protections for at-home antigen test kits.
Gov.-elect Glenn Youngkin (R), who takes office Saturday, could rescind the order, but Northam expects to have his support.
“The governor has spoken with the governor-elect and we’re hopeful he will keep this in place for the full 30 days or as long as necessary,” Northam spokeswoman Alena Yarmosky said Monday. “It’s very important given the fact that the transition’s taking place.”
A state of emergency is in effect in Maryland, also due to overburdened hospitals, and last week, the D.C. Hospital Association called on D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) to reinstate the public health emergency.
Bowser said Monday officials were still evaluating the association’s request and said it’s likely D.C. will need to take administrative actions to make sure hospitals can “operate nimbly.”
Northam did not take broader emergency actions reminiscent of the first year of the pandemic, such as imposing an indoor mask mandate of the kind in place in D.C. currently, because, he said, vaccines offer widespread protection.
“This is not the virus we faced back in March 2020,” he said.
About 90 percent of Virginia adults have had at last one dose of the vaccine, which is about 78 percent of all Virginians. Public health experts have said two doses of vaccine plus a booster offer the best protecting against the highly contagious omicron variant.
The biggest challenge facing the state — and nation — is overwhelmed hospitals and the vast majority of their patients are not fully vaccinated or boosted, he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated.