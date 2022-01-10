The hedwig has been using the station as her “nightly hunting grounds,” according to Matt Felperin, a naturalist in Northern Virginia.
She’s the same snowy owl that was spotted in late December in D.C. and has been seen in the last few weeks at other spots in the city, including near the National Mall and at Reagan National Airport, according to several birders and wildlife experts. She also reportedly has been seen on the roof of a house in the area and atop a church.
Felperin said snowy owls like “big, open areas because they spend most of their time in the Arctic tundra where they scan for prey from a mound of snow.” They leave that area in the winter and head to farms or beach areas. At the beach, he said, they’re often seen on top of sand dunes, scanning for prey.
It’s not too common to see snowy owls in the D.C. area, according to Felperin. They usually head to the Massachusetts and New England areas in winter and have sometimes been seen at Assateague Island’s state park in Maryland.
Felperin said the snowy owl was probably attracted to Reagan because the open areas of the airport’s landing grounds make it easy to spot prey, and the Mall or high statues in the city give it an advantage to also see prey.
At Union Station, Felperin said the snowy owl — which is possibly about 1-year-old — is “killing it,” as she get rats and pigeons.
“She’s doing marvelously, and she’s doing us a favor with the rats,” Felperin said.
The same snowy owl was seen in December just north of the McMillan reservoir near MedStar Washington Hospital Center in D.C., according to the city’s biologist, Dan Rauch.
Snowy owls don’t normally inhabit the D.C. area.
The snowy owl is part of what wildlife experts call an “irruption” — a temporary influx of a species in an area where it doesn’t normally live. According to Rauch, the last irruption of snowy owls in the D.C. area was in 2014, when at least four were reported. And in 2018, two snowy owls were seen near the National Mall at an Agriculture Department building.
Experts said snowy owl irruptions usually happen every four to five years, when the birds tend to migrate farther south than normal after a jump in population.
The peregrine falcon mostly disappeared. A lone chick took flight at Harpers Ferry for the first time in 70 years.
The bird was possibly attracted last week to the area around Union Station because its roof is a high peak and so are the statues.
“It gives her a vantage point and enough open space, plus there’s plenty of rats that make for food,” Felperin said. “It’s comfortable enough for her.”
But Felperin said he’s worried that it will get hit by a vehicle or eat a rat that’s been poisoned and absorb the toxin if it stays in the area a long time.
Wildlife experts warned that if you see the snowy owl in the D.C. region to give her plenty of space and not use flash photos if you want to capture the moment. Also, don’t try to feed her or get a selfie. He warned visitors to “keep your distance.”
Felperin said the snowy owl won’t stay in the D.C. area beyond March.
With a wing span of roughly 50 inches, Felperin said, she’s a “majestic bird.”
“She’s not stuck,” he said. “She’s doing just fine.”