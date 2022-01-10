Youngkin, who takes office Saturday, also criticized the extent and duration of business and school shutdowns earlier in the pandemic under outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Northam had argued that the state could not begin to address the economic crisis until it got the health crisis under control.
In announcing his pick, Youngkin suggested that Littel will simultaneously protect the economy and public health.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating impacts on Virginians across the Commonwealth, and John will play a pivotal role in overseeing our efforts in protecting Virginians’ lives and livelihoods," Youngkin said in a written statement.
Youngkin also said Littel would help "fix our broken mental and behavioral health system, ensure Virginians have access to affordable, free-market healthcare options, and reform our healthcare safety net to save taxpayer dollars and improve healthcare outcomes.”
Glenn Youngkin’s about to take office as Virginia’s next governor. Here’s everything you need to know.
A graduate of the University of Scranton with a law degree from Catholic University, Littel has held senior roles at Amerigroup Corporation and Anthem. He also served as deputy secretary of health and human services in the 1990s under then-governor George Allen, a Regent University dean and a Heritage Foundation lawyer.