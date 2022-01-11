Pulling out CDC cards alongside tickets is nothing new for fans of music and theater: Almost all local nightclubs and performing arts venues, ranging from the Kennedy Center to Arena Stage to the 9:30 Club, have been asking for proof of full vaccination since last summer. (Some, such as the Anthem and DC9, also stopped accepting negative test results in lieu of vaccination.) Dozens of bars and restaurants already ask guests to show vaccination cards before being seated — a movement that began last summer but increased in popularity after Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D)'s announcement of the vaccine requirement in late December.