Nevertheless, McConnell and the lieutenant who runs his super PAC, Steven Law, each have had multiple conversations with the governor about running. Elaine Chao, Trump’s former labor secretary and McConnell’s wife, discussed the matter with Hogan and first lady Yumi Hogan over lunch at the governor’s mansion. Hogan has also been encouraged by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R), who previously served as Florida’s governor and currently leads the Senate’s election campaign arm.