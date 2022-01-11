Local police said Cleveland allegedly shot and killed Sean Spence, 46, of Capitol Heights, in the 5700 block of Rollins Lane in the unincorporated section of Capitol Heights.
When police officers arrived, Spence was found outside his home and had several gunshot wounds. He died “a short time later,” police said in a statement.
Officials said Cleveland turned himself in to authorities Jan. 9 at the Maryland State Police Barracks in Forestville. In a statement, police said he “admitted his involvement in the shooting to investigators.”
The shooting remains under investigation, police officials said, and an initial investigation found that “it does not appear Spence was the intended target.”