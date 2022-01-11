The twins have personalities like their parents, keepers said. Lola, the mom, is “an outgoing and curious tamarin that enjoys interacting with enrichment and puzzle feeders.” One of them, dubbed “Golden Mane” for now, “is like mom: playful, curious and mischievous,” the zoo’s newsletter said. Their father, Coco, is “more shy and reserved,” and the other twin, temporarily called White Tail, “takes after him,” being “more cautious, observant and [sticking] close to dad’s side,” keepers zoo said.