The defendant, Tony McClam, 31, acknowledged in D.C. Superior Court that he fired six shots near Naylor and Good Hope roads SE, mortally wounding Karon. He told the jury that he was acting in self-defense against an adult who he feared was about to shoot him and that he did not know Karon was in the line of fire.
After deliberating for about 30 hours over six days, jurors found McClam not guilty of first-degree, or premeditated, murder but said they could not reach a verdict on a charge of second-degree, or unpremeditated, murder. They also were deadlocked on three counts of possessing a gun during a violent crime and two counts of assault with intent to kill. They convicted McClam only of carrying a firearm without a license, a misdemeanor.
“We are certainly going to try this case” again, Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Liebman said in court after Judge Neal E. Kravitz declared a mistrial on all the unresolved charges.
Prosecutors argued that McClam deliberately killed the fifth-grader after mistaking him for a participant in a dispute among adolescents in the Naylor Gardens area. The dispute, which had to do with the peddling of small items on the streets, involved a son of McClam’s girlfriend. Karon was among at least five children — none older than 11 — shot to death in D.C. since 2018, a span in which the city’s annual homicide totals have nearly doubled, reaching 226 last year.
Of those five killings, Karon’s was the first to result in a trial.
About 7 p.m. on July 18, 2019, prosecutors said, McClam opened fire at a moving Nissan Sentra in Naylor Gardens. The driver, a passing stranger, had beckoned the frightened Karon into his car, trying to rescue the youngster from McClam and others who had been chasing him, prosecutors said. One of the 9mm slugs struck Karon in the back.
The boy lived blocks away and had nothing to do with the petty quarrels in Naylor Gardens, prosecutors said. They said he happened to step off a Metrobus near a McDonald’s in the neighborhood just as McClam was in the same area, chasing a group of young people who he thought had been bullying his girlfriend’s son.
After McClam and several companions mistakenly accosted Karon, and Karon took shelter in the car, “there is only one reason for the defendant to fire at the Nissan,” Liebman said in his closing argument. “That’s because he saw Karon Brown in the back seat. … And he thought: ‘Not again. Not another child who is going to get away from me and escape my discipline. I’m going to kill that kid.’”
With the Nissan driver, Kamaal Porter-Greene, as the prosecution’s key witness, the case hinged on what Porter-Greene’s intentions were after he picked up Karon, who was running south on Naylor Road, away from his pursuers on Good Hope Road, when Porter-Greene saw him and stopped to help.
Instead of continuing south on Naylor, toward safety, Porter-Greene, with Karon in the back seat, returned to Good Hope Road, stopping at the intersection just as McClam and his companions showed up on the corner. In the trial, which began Dec. 6, defense lawyer Aubrey Dillon described Porter-Greene as “a threatening wannabe cop” who was spoiling for a confrontation.
McClam testified that Porter-Greene angrily shouted at him from the Nissan. He said he did not see Karon in the car. Then Porter-Greene leaned down, McClam said. “When I see him leaning, I thought he was reaching for a gun.” A moment later, as the Nissan was pulling away, McClam took out a pistol and fired twice, even though the car was leaving.
He was asked why. “Because he can shoot and drive at the same time,” McClam said of Porter-Greene, voicing his self-defense claim. “It’s called a drive-by.” He acknowledged firing four more shots at the Nissan after the initial burst. Porter-Greene, who was unhurt, denied yelling at McClam or seeking a confrontation or possessing a gun. Police said they found no weapons in his car.
“The law allows someone to defend themselves, and they don’t have to wait until they see a gun or they’re being shot at,” defense attorney Jason Tulley said in his closing argument. “If they actually and reasonably believe they are in danger, they are allowed to use a reasonable amount of force.”
Given that McClam grew up surrounded by violence and that his brother was a homicide victim, Tulley said, it was reasonable for him to fear that the Nissan driver was about to shoot. “You have to put yourself in his shoes,” he said of his client.
The nation’s capital has borne the tragedy of a child slain by gunfire in each of the past four summers, starting with 10-year-old Makiyah Wilson on July 16, 2018. After four men opened fire on a gathering of people in Northeast Washington, a bullet hit Makiyah as she was walking to an ice cream truck — a year before Karon’s fatal trip to a McDonald’s.
A year after Karon’s death, Davon McNeal, also 11, was attending an anti-violence Fourth of July cookout in Southeast Washington when several men began shooting nearby, police said. A stray round struck Davon in the head. Five months later, on Dec. 2, 2020, police said, multiple shooters opened fire on a motorist in Southeast, killing the driver’s 15-month-old son, Carmelo Duncan, who was riding in a car seat.
On July 16, the third anniversary of Makiyah’s death, 6-year-old Nyiah Courtney was gunned down in a drive-by attack in Southeast Washington that wounded her mother and father. Arrests have been made in four of the five killings of the children, and all of the defendants are awaiting trials — in McClam’s case, a second trial.
The shooting of little Carmelo remains unsolved.