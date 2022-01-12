After McClam and several companions mistakenly accosted Karon, and Karon took shelter in the car, “there is only one reason for the defendant to fire at the Nissan,” Liebman said in his closing argument. “That’s because he saw Karon Brown in the back seat. … And he thought: ‘Not again. Not another child who is going to get away from me and escape my discipline. I’m going to kill that kid.’”