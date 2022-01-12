“Our emphasis is trying to do right for the citizens that we all serve and we want to make sure that what we implement does make sense and we’ll be able to help Maryland families,” she said.
The credit is one of five Hogan proposed to use a $4.6 billion surplus to deliver tax cuts. How best to spend the unprecedented surplus is expected to dominate the state General Assembly session that got underway Wednesday, alongside legalizing marijuana, creating a paid family leave program, mitigating the impact of the pandemic and reducing violent crime.
Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) said senators were “open to the conversation, but with a cautious eye” on passing any tax cuts that have a long-term effect on the state’s balance sheets.
“It’s got to be thoughtful, and it’s got to be purposeful,” he said. “It can’t give the bank away.”
Hogan on Tuesday continued to push for the marquee element of his sweeping tax-cut plan: eliminating tax on retirement income. He first promised to do so on the 2014 campaign trail but has so far attained only small tax breaks for groups such as retired military and first responders.
“It’s the right time; we now can afford to do this,” Hogan said of his plan, which would cost an estimated $4 billion over the next five years. “They usually just say ‘We can’t afford it,’ and I would say we can’t afford not to do it,” he said.
The governor, meanwhile, offered no endorsements of the some of the Democrats’ top initiatives.
He took no position on a bill to offer 12 weeks of paid family leave to every worker in the state, saying that there is likely to be about 3,000 proposals introduced during the 90-day session and “we’re not going to take a position on every bill that they come up with.”
Advocates see 2022 as their best chance yet to pass a comprehensive paid leave program like the ones in D.C. and nine other states, as an election year that coincides with the pandemic has focused attention on caring for sick family members. State lawmakers also cleared other big-ticketed pieces of its agenda, passing a sweeping education policy in 2020 and police accountability measures in 2021.
“This year feels special,” Myles Hicks, campaign manager for the Time to Care Coalition, said Wednesday, holding one end of a banner up outside the State House as lawmakers walked by in 37-degree weather. His paid-leave advocacy group counts AARP, the NAACP and Catholic Charities among its hundreds of organizational members statewide.
The plan would function similarly to unemployment insurance, creating a pool of money that can be replace up to 70 percent of a worker’s wages during 12 weeks of paid leave. Benefits would be capped at $1,000 a week for higher-paid workers.
To pay for it, the current proposal would use about $20 million of the surplus to set up the program and then have employers and workers equally split the cost of running it — deducting $3.62 per week from each worker’s paycheck and having employers pay the same amount.
Ferguson and Jones both said they passionately support such a program and were optimistic but not certain it would pass this year. Ferguson said it is very complex to enact such a program among private employers, and Jones said she was still looking for consensus on how to execute it.
Hogan was also hesitant to commit to supporting legislation that would legalize recreational marijuana but said a referendum “may be a better path” than having lawmakers give it an up-or-down vote.
Maryland’s medical cannabis rollout was blasted for its lack of diversity. Meet a woman helping to change that.
“I think we’ll have plenty of time to talk about that,” he said at a news conference.
House Judiciary Chairman Luke H. Clippinger (D-Baltimore City) said his chamber wants to put it on the 2022 ballot and ask voters if cannabis possession should be legal in July 2023. That would give lawmakers less than a year to develop a framework to tax and regulate the recreational marijuana market.
“I don’t expect the regulatory process to be done this year,” he said, a remark that puts the House plan at odds with what senators say they want: to have a full framework for the market developed before asking voters if they want to legalize it.
If it were on the ballot this fall, Maryland would be among the last in the region to legalize recreational marijuana but potentially the first to begin retail sales. Virginia lawmakers legalized marijuana possession in July, but retail sales are not expected to begin until 2024 under a framework that is not yet in place. D.C. voters legalized possession in 2014, but Congress has blocked the city’s ability to launch retail sales.
But before any other major legislation gets moved, lawmakers plan to approve new legislative maps for the 188 General Assembly leaders.
Hogan on Wednesday delivered copies of legislative maps that were created by an independent commission he created to redraw districts. The legislature is planning to vote on maps that were drawn by its own commission, which has been a point of contention between the Democratic-controlled legislature and the administration. Hearings begin Tuesday.