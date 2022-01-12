Even worse, he continued, women who voted would somehow infect men. “I am told that the sexes love opposites, and I am afraid that a race of manly women will call forth a race of womanly men,” Dies said. “Such a race of women would be too stern for the tender offices of motherhood without being ferocious enough for the camp of the Army, and such a race of men would not be fit to fill the vacancy in either place.”