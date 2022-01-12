The 34-year-old who lives with her husband and children in Anacostia has volunteered with the organization, but she first came to it as someone who needed help. She says she used to drive a bus for Metro before a surgery left her with damaged nerves and led her to develop an addiction to opioids. She escaped that addiction’s clutch three years ago, she says, but not before it took much from her. When she walked into FurnishHopeDC, her family had lived in a mostly empty apartment for nearly two years. The organization, she says, gave them beds, a couch, a table, chairs, pots and pans, a shower curtain and even framed pictures to put on the wall.