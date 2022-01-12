Taken together, three videos from the incident — on a dark street at 4:30 a.m. — show that officers could not see inside the white Mercedes-Benz they had pulled over. Two occupants — the driver and a front-seat passenger — appeared to obey commands to show their hands through rolled-down windows when a third person, Sesay, suddenly swung open a rear passenger door while holding a gun.
One of the released videos, from a dashboard camera inside the cruiser of Officer Nathan Lenhart, starts as the police car is idling on Wayne Avenue. A white sedan passes on the left — a car similar to one that authorities had described as possibly involved in an earlier shooting.
The dashboard camera picks up an officer’s voice as the sedan drives by. “Stay with them,” the voice says.
Lenhart follows the sedan, accelerating to catch it near Dartmouth Avenue. As both cars are stopped, an officer’s voice is heard issuing commands to the sedan occupants: “Roll down your window.”
Additional officers arrive within minutes, and more commands are heard on the video, including: “Roll down your window. Keep your hands where we can see them.”
Eventually, hands appear at both the driver’s side window and the front passenger side window.
“Driver,” an officer yells, “reach from the outside, open your door!”
As the driver moves to do so, the rear passenger door opens and a man begins to exit.
“Ah!” an officer yells.
“No!” another yells.
The man turns and points a gun toward the officers. At least 15 shots can be heard.
It’s not clear from the video if any of those shots came from the man who exited the car.
“Our investigation will seek to determine if Mr. Sesay fired his weapon at any point,” said Thomas Lester, a spokesman for the Attorney General’s Investigations Division.
He declined to comment on any early findings in the probe.
“The officers involved acted in accordance with their training as they were confronted with an armed individual who was determined to execute them as he attempted to do to another individual just minutes prior to the encounter with police,” said Lee Holland, a spokesman for the county’s police union.
Another video, from Lenhart’s body camera, also shows the shooting from about the same angle. The third video, from another officer on the scene, shows a group of officers approaching Sesay after he’d been shot. He is motionless on a sidewalk and a gun is visible near him.