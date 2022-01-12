“Many of us forecast that we would be in our peak in the region by about the third week of January, and that’s probably still reasonable,” Seghal said.
In the past month, nearly 630,000 new cases and about 2,056 deaths have been reported in the region, prompting D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) and the governors of Virginia and Maryland to declare states of emergency. By comparison, in the month before that, there were just over 90,000 new cases and about 842 deaths, according to state data.
Hospitalizations remain at critical levels and have drained staff and resources at hospitals across the Washington region, where there are 8,661 people hospitalized with covid-19, according to federal data.
“Occupancy of adult acute care and ICU beds in Maryland hospitals is averaging 94 percent, meaning that hospitals are virtually full,” Bob Atlas, Maryland Hospital Association president and CEO, said in a statement.
More than 1 in 4 Maryland hospitals — 14 — are working under crisis standards of care, Atlas said.
“Staffing shortages remain a concern,” he added.
About a quarter of all coronavirus tests taken in Montgomery County are coming back positive, officials said Wednesday, forcing droves of hospital workers, nursing home aides, teachers and school bus drivers to stay home from work.
County leaders have asked if the National Guard can help drive buses to bring children to school, said assistant chief administrative officer Earl Stoddard. Last week, 82 out of the county’s 1,228 bus routes were canceled because of a driver shortage. “Candidly, I’m not optimistic that our state partners can help,” Stoddard said in a news conference. “Every other jurisdiction is struggling with the same thing.”
Staffing shortages forced Montgomery to cut hours at county-run liquor stores and alter Ride On bus routes, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said.
In a County Council briefing Tuesday, council member Craig Rice (D-District 2) said that when his 79-year-old mother, Vivian E. Rice, suffered a heart attack Saturday night, ambulances brought her to Holy Cross Germantown Hospital instead of the closer hospital, Shady Grove, which was already full.
Maryland officials say the unvaccinated constitute about 75 percent of all covid-19 hospitalizations. At the briefing, Rice said his mother was able to get the care she needed and that her condition has since stabilized. But he pleaded with residents to get their shots.
“Please, if you’re not doing it for yourself, please understand that there are other people out there who are going to need that hospital space,” he said. “If you can’t do it for yourself, do it for them.”
In Virginia, an average of 18,338 new coronavirus cases were reported daily over the past week — an all-time high for the commonwealth since the start of the pandemic. Hospitalizations were also skyrocketing, with an average of 3,693 patients hospitalized daily across the state, a sharp jump since last week.
Rina Bansal, the president of Inova Alexandria Hospital, told city lawmakers Tuesday that the facility was “actively planning” for even greater potential surges in the next few weeks. “The good news is, if there is good news, is that we’ve been dealing with this for 22 months, so we’re well-versed with handling another surge of covid,” Bansal said at an Alexandria City Council meeting.
In Arlington, county officials this week opened a fourth coronavirus testing kiosk at the central library by Quincy Park. The kiosk is run together with Curative, a health-care start-up that runs three other sites in the Virginia suburb. Appointments are temporarily required due to high demand.
Ryan Hudson, a county spokesman, said that Arlington planned to set up a drive-through testing site by the end of this month. County officials provided 1,200 rapid tests — which are shipped from Virginia state health officials — for pickup at libraries Wednesday. As of about noon Wednesday, four branches — Aurora Hills, Central, Shirlington and Westover — had run out of tests. A fifth site, the Cherrydale branch, was closed Wednesday due to covid-related staffing shortages, officials said.
Hudson encouraged residents to get tested through their health-care provider or private pharmacies. But “testing is not necessarily a get-out-of-jail-free card,” he said. “We encourage folks, if they have symptoms and they think that they might have covid, to act like it.”
Jacqueline Dupree contributed to this report.