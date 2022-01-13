Riley Knoxx: An Illusion of Queen Bey at City Winery: Think of Riley Knoxx as the closest you’ll get to seeing Beyoncé in an intimate club. “An Illusion of Queen Bey” features costume changes, backup dancers and nothing but Beyoncé hits. Knoxx, who has been “D.C.'s own Beyoncé” for almost two decades, became the first transgender performer at an NBA halftime show when she took to the court at a Wizards game in 2020, also appeared onstage with Taylor Swift at the MTV Video Music Awards the year before. 8 p.m. $25-$50.
Friday, Jan. 14
‘Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim’: Signature Theatre produced more than 30 productions of Stephen Sondheim musicals over the years — Washington Post critic Peter Marks calls the Arlington theater “one of the long-standing American temples of Sondheim musicals” — and soon after Sondheim passed away last fall, Signature decided to honor him through song. “Everybody Rise” brought together an incredible collection of talent to perform their favorite Sondheim numbers: Awa Sal Secka selected the moving “Not a Day Goes By” from “Merrily We Roll Along”; Holly Twyford chose “Send in the Clowns,” which she’d sung in “A Little Night Music” at Signature in 2017; Nova Y. Payton went with “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods.” Only 270 tickets were available for the December concert, which Marks reported “sold out in record time.” But this weekend, Signature is streaming a recording of the program for just 72 hours, allowing musical theater fans to bask in Sondheim’s genius. Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m. Free.
Review: A chorus of grateful singers gathers at Signature Theatre for an emotional Sondheim celebration
‘Betty White Unites’ at Zenith Gallery: Zenith Gallery describes the late Betty White as “the one person in America who everyone loves, no matter what your affiliations may be.” To honor the comic actress on what would have been her 100th birthday, the Shepherd Park gallery presents artwork inspired by the former “Golden Girls,” star including paintings, mosaics and mixed media. Timed tickets from Eventbrite are required, along with masks and proof of vaccination. Through Jan. 29. Opening receptions Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. Free; registration required.
Festival of Films From Iran at National Museum of Asian Art and AFI Silver Theatre: The 26th edition of the annual film fest, sponsored by the National Museum of Asian Art, takes on a hybrid format this year, with films streaming through the museum’s on-demand platform as well as some screenings in-person at AFI Silver Theatre. The first part of the festival, which streams Friday through Jan. 30, focuses on features, including the 1974 action film “The Deer” and the dark recent family drama “The Son.” Documentaries and shorts begin screening Feb. 4. Free with registration.
All-Stars of Hip-Hop at Eagle Bank Arena: A concert for anyone who’s ever done the cabbage patch, rocked British Knights or still knows all the words to “Rollin’ with Kid 'n Play,” The All-Stars of Hip-Hop tour brings KRS-One, Doug E Fresh, Slick Rick, Kid 'n Play, Monie Love and DJ Kool, among others, to George Mason’s Eagle Bank Arena. Kangols are optional, doing the Roger Rabbit in the aisles is not. 8 p.m. $59-$125.
Shaolin Jazz Release Party at Byrdland: DJ 2-Tone Jones’ Shaolin Jazz began with mashing up classic jazz tunes and Wu-Tang Clan acapellas and samples, and evolved into the “Can I Kick It?” movie series, which scores martial arts films with hip-hop tunes. “The 37th Chamber,” a mix tape that melds head-nodding jazz and iconic verses from the Wu, is now available on vinyl, and Jones is spinning records at Byrdland to celebrate. Copies of the album will be available for sale, and El Silencio Mezcal provides complementary drinks. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.
Upsahl at Union Stage: Pop singer Upsahl says things as they are from the opening moments of her blunt 2021 album “Lady Jesus.” The first track — which begins with “you’re a d--------, I can prove that” — is an indictment of a cheating ex, with low-key strumming that grows into a bass-filled, classic pop production. “Notorious” marks a bravado-filled shift from the breakup anthems that precede it: Slick production is matched with such boastful lyrics as, “Cutthroat, no soul, take your breath away.” The bass is front and center again on the next song, “IDFWFEELINGS.” Upsahl’s vocals are husky and low as she, exasperated, pushes aside her feelings. You get the sense she isn’t trying to convince listeners that she’s done caring — she’s trying to convince herself. 8 p.m. $15-$30.
Saturday, Jan. 15
Andrew Santino Live at Warner Theatre: With multiple stand-up specials on Comedy Central and Showtime under his belt, Andrew Santino brings his live comedic chops to the Warner Theatre for a one-night stand. Known for memorable television roles in “I’m Dying Up Here,” the Lil Dicky show “Dave” and tear-jerker “This Is Us,” Santino has also delved into the podcast scene, hosting Bad Friends with fellow comedian Bobby Lee and solo show “Whiskey Ginger.” 7 p.m. $35-$45.
‘My 2 Cents — Journey Through the Lens’ at Ocelot Brewing: Members of the My 2 Cents photo club take over the walls of one of the area’s best breweries to mark the release of the group’s new book of photography. Peruse the images with a pint of Gorgeous As — Ocelot’s new IPA made in collaboration with Silver Spring’s Astro Lab — or the hoppy Apartment in Brooklyn pale ale. 1 to 5 p.m. Free.
Sunday, Jan. 16
Horse Meat Disco at the Depot: Since 2004, Horse Meat Disco has provided pumping, thumping disco at a pub in South London. The hedonistic vibe and dancefloor-filling grooves made them popular on the city’s LGTBQ scene, though the party is welcoming to all. But Horse Meat Disco really spread the disco gospel thanks to a Sunday afternoon slot on Rinse FM, which is broadcast around the world through the Internet and podcasts. (The two-hour show is the perfect accompaniment for brunch.) With nightlife locked down in 2020, the DJs of Horse Meat Disco released their first album, “Love and Dancing,” a soundtrack for living room dance parties. But now the group is touring on this side of the Atlantic, including a stop at the Depot in Northeast D.C. that raises money for the Cherry Fund. 10 p.m. $35.
Monday, Jan. 17
Honoring Martin Luther King Jr.: Tributes to Martin Luther King Jr. fill the calendar to celebrate his birthday and federal holiday. The Reston Community Center marks 37 years of its MLK Birthday Celebration with a Sunday talk by Baratunde Thurston, the author of “How to Be Black” and the host of the “How to Citizen with Baratunde” podcast, and a Monday lunch with Heather McGhee, author of the best-selling “The Sum of Us.” There also will be activities for children. In Washington on Monday, the annual Peace Walk begins on the north side of the Frederick Douglass Bridge at 10 a.m. Other activities scheduled for the day include a community cleanup and a health and wellness fair.
Also on Monday, the National Museum of African American History and Culture presents an online living history program from John W. McCaskill, whose History Alive! program discusses the last five years of King’s life at 1 p.m. No registration is required. A virtual presentation of the Folger Theatre’s annual Not Just Another Day Off juxtaposes works by modern poets with readings of speeches by King, Douglass, James Baldwin and other leaders. The stream will be available from Monday through Jan. 24.
Metropolitan Washington Restaurant Week: The twice-annual celebration of the local restaurant scene returns with 200 restaurants offering multicourse lunch or brunch menus for $25 and dinner for $40 or $55, depending on how fancy you want to get. Wine and cocktail pairings also are offered at some restaurants. The popular Restaurant Week To Go program also is back, with specially priced takeout dinners for two ($70 or $100) and four ($140 or $200). Dozens of restaurants also will offer meals for delivery. And for those who’d rather dine in-person, despite seasonal cold snaps, the Restaurant Week website allows viewers to search for eateries with “heated outdoor dining.” Among the additions to check out in 2022 are Bar Chinois, chef Tim Ma’s dim sum-and-cocktails hideaway in Mount Vernon Square, and Pennyroyal Station, the much-lauded destination for American comfort food in Mount Rainier. Through Jan. 23. Lunch and brunch $25; dinner $40-$55.
Tuesday, Jan. 18
‘Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?’ virtual discussion at Loyalty Bookstore: British Nigerian writer Lizzie Damilola Blackburn talks about her new book, centered on Yinka, a romantic who is hoping to find a date to her cousin’s wedding. The book turns traditional elements of romantic comedy on its head, discussing love and how it can weave its way between two cultures. Blackburn is in discussion with author Jesse Q. Sutanto, known for the murder mystery-slash-rom-com “Dial A for Aunties.” To register, attendees can donate an amount of their choice to Sista Afya, an organization that provides low-cost mental welfare services, or purchase the book from Loyalty’s website. 7 p.m. Price varies.