‘Everybody Rise: Signature Remembers Stephen Sondheim’: Signature Theatre produced more than 30 productions of Stephen Sondheim musicals over the years — Washington Post critic Peter Marks calls the Arlington theater “one of the long-standing American temples of Sondheim musicals” — and soon after Sondheim passed away last fall, Signature decided to honor him through song. “Everybody Rise” brought together an incredible collection of talent to perform their favorite Sondheim numbers: Awa Sal Secka selected the moving “Not a Day Goes By” from “Merrily We Roll Along”; Holly Twyford chose “Send in the Clowns,” which she’d sung in “A Little Night Music” at Signature in 2017; Nova Y. Payton went with “Children Will Listen” from “Into the Woods.” Only 270 tickets were available for the December concert, which Marks reported “sold out in record time.” But this weekend, Signature is streaming a recording of the program for just 72 hours, allowing musical theater fans to bask in Sondheim’s genius. Friday at 5 p.m. to Monday at 5 p.m. Free.